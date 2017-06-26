Firm donate high-visibility vests to Cosham school

HIGH-visibility vests have been donated to a school by a company.

Covers gave the 25 vests to Court Lane Junior School, in Cosham.

They were presented to Sam Cantini, the headteacher, by Covers Home Ideas depot manager Richard Murrell.

They will be worn by the children during school trips and educational outings to help enhance safety.

Mrs Cantini said: ‘We have a diverse range of trips and outings planned for the children throughout the year and ensuring our children remain safe is our top priority.

‘The provision of high-visibility vests will really help to make our outings even better.

‘We would like to thank Covers for their kind and generous donation.’

Mr Murrell said they would like to help others in the area.

‘At Covers we always strive to work with the community in any way we can,’ he said.

‘We hope our donation will help ensure that school trips can continue to be enjoyable and safe for all.’

To find out more about Covers and its work in the community, visit the website at covers.biz.