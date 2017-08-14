Funds to be raised for Dignity In Dying

Have your say

A WOMAN whose mother had an ‘awful and painful death’ is looking to raise money for a pro-assisted dying charity.

As reported, Emma Cozzi from North End, Portsmouth, is campaigning to get assisted dying legalised after her mother Ruth died last year from a rare bacterial disease.

She is raising money for Dignity In Dying with a 1960s -themed event in her mother’s memory.

It will be held close to the day her mother would have turned 60, on September 29.

Emma said: ‘It would have been her 60th birthday this year, so the event is a 60’s-themed event with live music from the Mr Clean and the sounds of the Jam and the Fab Beatles.

‘Fancy dress is also optional, but it should be a great event. There are 200 tickets to sell and they are selling quickly so far.’

The party will be taking place at The Lounge in Lees Lane, Gosport, with doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 – to order yours go to theloungegosport.co.uk or call 07595 311826.