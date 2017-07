Have your say

GARY Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield will be the special guest at a charity ballroom evening.

The black-tie event will be taking place on Saturday, September 16 at Thorngate Hall, Gosport, to raise money for SANDS – a charity that supports people affected by stillbirth and neonatal death.

Tickets cost £25 and include food for the evening.

For more information call 07891 008103.