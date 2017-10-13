‘Give Southsea beach a clean’ - Portsmouth MP tells city

AFTER being ‘shocked’ by the level of rubbish on a beach during a visit, a city MP has urged residents to ‘do their bit’.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, met up with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust to carry out a mini-beach clean on Southsea beach.

The beach is regularly cleaned up by campaigners and wildlife groups in the area and following his beach-clean, Mr Morgan says it is time for the city to do more to keep its coastline looking the part.

He said: ‘It was great to visit Southsea beach with the Wildlife Trust to hear about the problem of litter on our beaches.

‘I was shocked by just how much we found in a matter of minutes and would encourage everyone in Portsmouth to get out and do their bit in cleaning up our city’s fantastic coast.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust’s chief executive Debbie Tann added: ‘Every piece of litter collected is a step towards cleaning up our amazing marine environment.’