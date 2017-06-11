Global superstars, local DJs and teen heart-throbs head up Isle of Wight Festival

WITH everything from teen heartthrobs to rock royalty, this year’s Isle of Wight Festival has been hailed a huge success.

Traditionally the preserve of bands, it was the DJ sets that turned out to be the talk of the town, as they dominated both the main stage and the big top.

isle of wight festival 2017 **CAPTIONS IN FILE NAMES** Pictutre: Sam Taylor catbotherer@hotmail.co.uk PPP-170906-151407001

Friday’s headline act David Guetta brought the house down with a fantastic light show and confetti blowers showering the crowd with more than three million pieces.

Many of the thousands of festival-goers sang the praises of Hampshire DJ group FooR.

Performing in the big top on Saturday night, crowds packed the tent, with more outside.

FooR’s drum-and-bass style entranced music fans, with tracks such as Ravin’ Face proving to be massive hits.

Ahead of Saturday night’s headline act, Arcade Fire, music fans at the main stage were invited to purchase glowsticks for Stand Up To Cancer, lighting up the night as the Canadian rock megastars took to the stage.

Sunday’s performances included the likes of Bastille and The Vamps, before Rod Stewart took to the main stage to close the festival with a greatest hits set.

Tony Ford, 44, from Southsea, said: ‘The two bands I was keen to see were Bastille and The Amazons – and they were both totally amazing.

‘It has been an awesome weekend of music.

‘I’m really glad I came over, and will probably be coming back.’

Oliver Bottle, from Surrey, said: ‘Me and my mates came down just for the day.

‘We bought tickets as soon as we saw Bastille would be performing.’

Daniel Dawson, 19, from Newport, said: ‘We have been here all weekend – Catfish was definitely the best act.

People enjoying David Guetta at the Isle of Wight Festival 2017. Picture: Sam Taylor PPP-171106-120721001

‘Their music is great and they were just electrifying on stage.’

Speaking to The News, teen stars The Vamps’ guitarist James McVey said: ‘We have been here all weekend and it’s been great.

‘We have got a busy summer – our album is out next month, then we’ve got a few festivals and then have a three-week tour of the UK. We enjoyed watching Catfish and The Bottlemen on Saturday – they are great live.’

The Vamps’ sentiment seemed to be mirrored throughout the park, with many fans citing Catfish and The Bottlemen and Bastille as the acts of the weekend.