Goodwood Festival of Speed is off to a spectacular start

Goodwood Festival of Speed is well and truly off the starting grid for a spectacular weekend of cars and stars.

With appearances from reigning Formula 1 World Champion, Nico Rosberg, and fan favourites Robert Kubica and ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett, this year is set to bring more power, energy and horsepower than ever before.

Vintage and modern cars are on display

The four-day event, which began yesterday and continues until Sunday, will attract thousands of motor enthusiasts all keen to see their favourite cars, bikes and stars of the motoring world.

Reigning F1 champion Nico Rosberg will be roaring up the famous Goodwood Hill on Sunday in his 2014 Mercedes F1 W05 Hybrid, while Russian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas will take the wheel for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport on Saturday, July 1.

Another thing not to miss will be this year’s central feature, celebrating the career of F1 magnate Bernie Ecclestone.

Other highlights include the all-new FoS Future Lab featuring flying cars, electric planes and 3D printers, and the hundreds of Ferraris old and new which will be coming together to celebrate 70 years of the prancing horse and the 110 years of Brooklands collection.

The central display celebrates F1 racing

Lord March said: ‘Our Festival theme for 2017 is “Peaks of Performance – Motorsport’s Game Changers”. To illustrate the theme, we have filled the paddocks with cars and bikes that were so much faster, and more sophisticated, than their rivals that in many cases the rules were changed to restore competition. As ever we are celebrating lots of important anniversaries, providing us with a platform on which to create a festival that reflects the absolute greatest cars, bikes, drivers and riders.’

Visitors will see supercars in action on the track

DM17631285a.jpg Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170629-125403008