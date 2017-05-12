Hampshire businesses urged to install sprinkler systems

BUSINESSES across the Portsmouth area being warned to ensure they have a working sprinkler system installed.

The advice comes from Hampshire Fire and Rescue group manager Tony Deacon, who said sprinklers can help avert catastrophic damage.

‘There is a false myth surrounding sprinklers perpetuated by films which show them flooding an entire building because somebody lights a cigarette,’ he said.

‘They have an extremely localised range and can be set to trigger at a variety of different temperatures depending on the nature of a business.’