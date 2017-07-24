Hampshire Scouts raise £530k for needy African community

SCOUTS from across Hampshire have come together to raise £530,000 for community projects in Africa.

Having raised the money, one hundred Scouts from the county will be flying out to Tanzania tomorrow.

Once there, the Scouts will challenge themselves to a range of projects, including helping to build a new medical centre, providing skill workshops and renovating a primary school.

Keeley Bradbeer, 17 of Fareham, said: ‘It has been a huge challenge fundraising in between school, but one that’s pushed me to be the best that I can be.

‘Without the Scouts, I wouldn’t have been able to scale this on my own and I’m now super excited to get out there and make the difference we’ve been training for.’

Scout ambassador James Ketchell added: ‘Scouting has a positive impact on so many lives around the world.

‘Sharing adventures, making new friends, learning valuable life skills and gaining confidence is something every young person can benefit from.’