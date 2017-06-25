Hampshire youths are flying high for Duke of Edinburgh Awards

HAMPSHIRE County Council has praised the amount of young people receiving a Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The council announced that our youngsters are the highest achievers for the award, with 69 per cent of participants completing the scheme.

The Awards offer participants programmes in volunteering, physical activity in sports, dance or fitness, essential life skills & expedition; aiming to boost employability, confidence, give young people the oppurtunity help to their communities.

An estimated 4,500 students are taking part in the scheme, including 16 year old Alex Coyne-Crib, from Waterlooville, who has just completed his Bronze Award, and is now taking part in canoeing expeditions for his Silver Award.

He said: ‘The best part is the feeling of success and accomplishment.’

Cllr Roy Perry, leader of Hampshire County Council, added: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh Awards give many young people the self-assurance, inspiration and skills they need to succeed in adulthood.

‘It is a tough programme and not everyone completes it, which is why we’re especially proud that, in Hampshire, such a high proportion of young people are gaining the Award.’