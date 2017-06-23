Has your car been covered in Saharan dust?

HAVE you found a reddish dust covering your car?

Then is could just be a little bit of the Sahara Desert.

Drivers in other parts of the UK have found their cars coated since the hot weather broke.

The strange scenario is usually put down to an unusual phenomenon which sees sand in the Sahara Desert get sucked up into the atmosphere by huge storms. This sand then travels for thousands of miles high up in the atmosphere before it is deposited in rain. Over the lat week much of the UK has seen temperatures soaring due to hot air funneling in from the southern Mediterranean and North Africa.

Last night the heatwave came to an abrupt end with heavy downpours bringing with them the Saharan sand. The Sahara Desert is the world’s largest hot desert spanning a number of African countries including Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Sudan.