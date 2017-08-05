Cannabis activists stage Eastney Beach picnic to campaign for legalisation

Have your say

CANNABIS campaigners congregated on a beach for an awareness picnic.

Dozens of marijuana activists flocked to Eastney Beach on Saturday to socialise and rally for the legalisation of the drug.

Some revellers travelled from as far as the Midlands for the event, where stalls sold refreshments and cannabis-themed memorabilia.

Simon Dygman, from Hampshire Cannabis Community organised the get-together.

He said: ‘We wanted to come together and show our support for the legalisation of medical and recreational cannabis.

‘It really should be legal in this country, everyone’s doing it like it is.

‘I’ve been smoking it for 30 years but because of Instagram and Facebook it’s much easier to get hold of nowadays – you can get it from all over the world.’

Mr Dygman said legalisation of the class B drug could tackle issues such as the selling of black market ‘weed’ made heavier and more expensive with ‘things like broken glass’.

He added: ‘Cannabis is a multi-billion pound market in the UK.

‘If it was legalised and the government could tax it, they would make a lot of money.’

Luke Oldman, 23 from Portsmouth, said it was the ‘atmosphere’ and ‘good smoke’ which brought him to the event.

He said: ‘Of course weed should be legalised – it’s a plant at the end of the day.

‘If someone’s got cancer, how can you tell them they’re not allowed to use something that could make them better?

‘You’ve got to give them a chance.’

Tyler Green, 28, who runs cannabis-themed media channel iSmoke, travelled from London to attend.

He said: ‘I have been consuming cannabis for about a decade.

‘I use cannabis to reach a high state of consciousness.’

Officers have previously policed the Hampshire Cannabis Community event, which is in its fifth year.

It follows the final Smokey Bear’s Picnic in 2002 on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, which saw clashes with police.