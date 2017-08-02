Charity roadshow in Fareham will answer questions on dementia

Have your say

PEOPLE will be able to ask experts questions on dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society is bringing its dementia community roadshow to Fareham as part of its national tour.

It aims to increase awareness and understanding of the condition which affects almost 8,400 people in west Hampshire.

The tour will offer information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.

It is also open to people living with dementia, anyone worried about a friend or relative’s memory, or members of the public who have questions. No appointment is needed.

Nick O’Donohue, operations manager for Hampshire, said: ‘Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation.

‘Yet it continues to be a condition blighted with stigma and lack of understanding.

‘The roadshow is the perfect way to get information and support out to the people.’

The roadshow will be at Asda, off Newgate Lane, on August 18 between 10am and 4pm.