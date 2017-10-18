Comic book on diabetes created by Portsmouth doctor wins award

Have your say

A COMIC book to help youngsters with type 1 diabetes has picked up an award.

Type 1:Origins, created by Queen Alexandra Hospital’s diabetes expert Dr Partha Kar and Dr Mayank Patel, of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, won at the Diabetes Quality in Care awards.

It came out on top in the Diabetes Collaboration Initiative of the Year – Children, Young People and Emerging Adults category.

A comment by the judges said: ‘Type 1:Origins, is a breath of fresh air. It is easily accessed and easy to use, being cost neutral. It is very creative and innovative.’