Disney theme adds spark to Havant charity coffee morning

STAFF members at Marks and Spencer in Havant created a Disney-themed dress-up for a morning of fundraising.

Marks and Spencer in Solent Road hosted a Macmillan coffee morning fundraiser for the cancer support charity.

The store sold hot drinks and cakes – with 5p from every purchase being donated to Macmillan.

On top of this, the store interactied with children by having a Disney-themed game, where people can donate money to help to set free a character from a cage.

Since 2010, Marks and Spencer has raised £10m, making them the biggest-supporting company for the charity.

Waiter Gemma Cork, 27, said: ‘I have been here for the last five years, for each Macmillan coffee morning and it has been brilliant.

‘It’s a great way to get involved, by meeting with people over cake and a coffee, raising money for an important cause.

‘I am meeting-up with my friend for a coffee, who has had cancer and is having a jaw reconstruction.’