Fareham and Gosport CCG one of the best for patient access to care

AN NHS provider has been named in the top 10 for patient access to medical treatments.

Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is third in the country for access patients get to treatments such as pacemakers, cataract surgery and hip and knee replacements.

It follows a study by the Medical Technology Group (MTG) which looked at how effective they CCGs are at giving patients access to medical technology.

It found Fareham and Gosport CCG was one of the top performers when measured against the NHS 18-week ‘referral to treatment’ target and the NHS Atlas of Variation, which measures how patients’ access to services varies across the country.

Barbara Harpham, chairman of MTG, said: ‘Quicker and better access to medical technology can save the NHS money in the long term, by avoiding complications and additional treatment and by getting patients out of hospital and back to work and into the community.’