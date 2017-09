Have your say

AN OPEN evening will give people the chance to learn about organ donation.

The Oaks, in Havant, is hosting the information event for people to find out more on organ donations, whole body donation and bereavement support services. It is being held on October 5 at 6.30pm.

To book a place call Amy Sykes on (023) 9222 2686 or email amysykes@southerncoops.co.uk.