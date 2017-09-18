Meetings for people to ask questions on QA Hospital

Have your say

A SERIES of meetings will be held for the public to be given updates on Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust is holding four meetings in the area surrounding the hospital for people to ask questions.

They are on:

n October 19 at Bedhampton Social Hall, Bedhampton Road, between 4pm and 5.30pm.

n October 24 at Methodist church hall, High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, between 7.30pm and 9pm.

n November 6 at Portsmouth Academy Learning Centre, St Mary’s Road, Fratton, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

n November 24 at Portchester Community Centre, on Westlands Grove, between 11am and 12.30pm.

For details visit porthosp.nhs.uk.