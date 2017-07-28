Naomi House and Jacksplace team nominated for award

Have your say

STAFF at a hospice for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in the south have been shortlisted for a national award.

The communications team at Naomi House and Jacksplace, near Winchester, has made the final in the communications team of the year category in the 3rd Sector Awards.

There are three members of staff in the team who work to raise awareness of the hospice.

Keith Wilson, marketing manager, said: ‘We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award.

‘We may only be a small team, but it’s important we punch above our weight to ensure families who need support know about our service.’

Naomi House and Jacksplace support children and young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in central southern England.