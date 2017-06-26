Organisations encourage families in Portsmouth area to get outside together

FAMILIES are being encouraged to get active outside to protect their wellbeing.

Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation and Tesco are calling on people in Portsmouth and the surrounding area to get out and about.

It comes as a study conducted by the three organisations found 66 per cent of adults in the south east would rather stay indoors watching televisions and films than spending time outdoors with their family.

It also found on the days they work, 27 per cent of parents reported spending less than one hour a day with their children, but 74 per cent would like to spend more time with them.

The organisations, who are working together, are encouraging people to use the free, online eight-week challenge tool, which helps people to set and monitor health-related targets.

For more information about Let’s Do This and to sign up, visit lets-dothis.org.uk.