Pastries sold in Asda and Lidl recalled due to fears they may contain glass

A range of baked savoury pastries have been recalled because of concerns they may contain glass.

The products, including steak slices and cheese and onion pasties, have been taken off the shelves in Asda, Lidl and various other supermarkets.

Asda is one of the supermarkets which stocks the Peter's pasties. Picture: Derek Martin

Wales-based Peter’s Food Service said there had been a possible incident of glass contamination at its Bedwas factory in Caerphilly.

Customers have been advised by the Food Standards Agency not to eat any of the potentially affected items, all of which are listed on its website, but instead return them to the store for a full refund.

Mike Grimwood, managing director at Peter’s Food Service, said: ‘The company does not believe that any of its products have been affected.

‘As consumer safety is our priority, we immediately informed the Food Standards Agency and are working with them and our customers to remove this small batch from point of sale where applicable as a precaution.

‘We have taken every step possible to address this matter and we can confirm that no other products produced by Peter’s are affected.’