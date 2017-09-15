Patients learn about sepsis at QA Hospital

Have your say

PATIENTS and visitors to Queen Alexandra Hospital were able to learn about sepsis and how to spot it.

Wednesday was World Sepsis Awareness Day and the sepsis team at the Cosham facility had a stand in the main entrance.

They were on hand to speak to people about sepsis, raise awareness of the condition and teach people the warning signs.

They also aimed to encourage people to talk about the new in-patient screening tool designed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of sepsis.

For more information, visit sepsistrust.org.