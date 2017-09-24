Portsmouth care home told to improve by inspectors

A RESIDENTIAL home has been told to improve by a health watchdog in a new report.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission carried out the inspection at Meadow House residential home in Stubbington Avenue, North End on July 2017.

The report, published last week, found three breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 and was rated ‘requires improvement.’

It read: ‘Not all staff had received the training they required to support their role and meet the needs of people. The system in place to monitor the training that staff had received was not robust in identifying staff training needs.’