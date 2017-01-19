Portsmouth Labour leader calls for more NHS funding

THE Labour leader in Portsmouth has called for more funding to be put into the NHS.

Councillor Stephen Morgan’s comments come as Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, is facing increasing demand and pressure.

GP practices and South Central Ambulance Service are also having difficulties.

Cllr Morgan said: ‘Extended opening hours at GP practices won’t solve the crisis we are seeing in our health service.

‘As the Royal College of Physicians have said, our health service is underfunded, under-doctored and over-stretched.

‘In our great city, health and care staff do incredible things. They do extraordinary work and provide selfless dedication daily.

‘It’s time the NHS and its staff are given the support they need.’

Last year Cllr Morgan raised concerns over the closure of the Guildhall Walk-In centre and led a petition signed by more than 1,000 people to keep the services in the city centre.