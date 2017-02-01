Portsmouth nurses awarded for leadership commitment

Search

NURSES have been awarded certificates for completing a course to help them in future roles.

Six staff from Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, were given the certificates by Cathy Stone, director of nursing, for passing a new leadership course.

The course, run by the hospital’s practice educators in medicine, covered many aspects of leadership and management including governance issues, balancing a staff roster and performance management.

Sue Silvester, one of the practice educators, said: ‘These staff put a tremendous amount of hard work into this course.

‘They had to demonstrate commitment to the course as there were a number of “homework” activities.’

