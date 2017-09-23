Portsmouth wellbeing team to hold information day for Stoptober

PEOPLE wanting to quit smoking can get information on services available to help them during an event at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

In the lead-up to the national campaign Stoptober, Portsmouth wellbeing service will be in the main entrance of the Cosham site providing tips on how to quit smoking and the support available in the city to staff, visitors and patients.

The team will be at QA on Tuesday, September 26 between 10am and 3pm.