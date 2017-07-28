QA Hospital appoints new medical director

Have your say

A NEW medical director has been appointed at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

Dr John Knighton has replaced Dr Simon Holmes in the role at the trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

He will take up the position with immediate effect following his role as associate medical director.

Mark Nellthorp, interim chairman at the trust, said: ‘John is a highly respected professional, with a good understanding of the challenges faced by this organisation.

‘He embodies the strengths we need from our clinical leaders and I am confident he will be instrumental in ensuring we deliver the best for our patients.’

Dr Knighton has been at QA Hospital for a number of years and led the hospital’s critical care department when the facility was rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission in 2016.

He has been a CQC specialist advisor for acute hospital inspections.