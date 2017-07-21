QA Hospital’s summer fair raises £4,697 for children’s ward

Have your say

MORE than £4,600 was raised for a children’s hospital ward after hundreds of people attended a summer fair.

The paediatric department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, held the event to fundraise for its children’s bubbles fund.

Families enjoyed a range of stalls and games and lots of prizes were available to win.

Tracy Thomas, paediatrics ward sister, said: ‘All of the stalls had some connection with the children’s department here at QA.

‘We had lots of staff from different parts of the department involved and we’re so grateful for the support from the community.’

The paediatric department worked alongside Portsmouth Hospitals Charity to organise the event held last weekend.

Fundraising manager Victoria Greenshields added: ‘It was a brilliant day – it’s the first time QA has held an event of this sort for 45 years, so we’re so pleased to have brought it back to life.

‘We can’t wait to do it again next year and we’re so thankful to people who gave up their time to support us.’