Report suggests community hospitals can help ease pressure on A&E

A REPORT suggests community hospitals could play a more active role in meeting the challenges of the NHS.

According to research by RAND Europe, the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies and Bournemouth University, community hospitals could help ease pressure on A&E and treat people with long-term conditions.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes has been campaigning alongside Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward to see more services available at Fareham Community Hospital. They think the more it can offer, the less pressure Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham will be under.

The study highlights a number of lessons for NHS England on how to incorporate community hospitals into the health system and notes they are able to provide a wide range of services.