Southern Health appears in court after man falls from roof

SOUTHERN Health NHS Foundations Trust has pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment to people in its care.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs services in Fareham, Gosport and Havant, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

The Care Quality Commission prosecuted the trust over an incident at Melbury Lodge, a psychiatric unit in Winchester.

Paul Greaney QC, prosecuting, said in December 2015 a patient, Mr AB, climbed onto the roof of the lodge, and despite staff attempts to talk him down, he fell to the ground, breaking his neck.

He said since March 2010 on no fewer than seven occasions patients had climbed on the roof and after the accident three more were able to get up there.

District judge Philip Gillibrand said Southern Health faced an unlimited fine. The case was adjourned to October.

A trust spokesman: ‘We should have done more to ensure the safety of those under our care. We have offered unreserved apologies to the patient involved.’