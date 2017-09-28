Thousands donated to QA Hospital for interactive floor

NEARLY £4,000 was donated to a paediatric department’s interactive floor project.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, put in a bid to Wave 105’s Cash for Kids scheme and got £3,800 towards a portable interactive floor.

The floor will help distract children while they are spending time in hospital and will also get them up and out of their beds. It also helps doctors to assess a patient’s mobility through play.

Victoria Greenshields, fundraising manager at the Cosham hospital, said: ‘On Wednesday I received an email from Cash for Kids with the fantastic news that we had been successful in our application, and they were donating towards the £10,000 project.

‘The paediatrics team and I are so pleased and grateful for the support that Cash for Kids has given us, and we would like to thank them.’

To donate to the project visit justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/porthospcf/pedinteractivefloor.