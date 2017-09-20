Walk to QA Hospital raises thousands for Charlie’s charity

THOUSANDS of pounds has been raised by a group of women who walked 31 miles.

The family and friends of Charlie Harris took on the walk between Southampton and Portsmouth to raise money for the charity set up by the seven-year-old.

The women who took part in a 31-mile walk for Kicking Cancer For Charlie, a charity started by seven-year-old Charlie Harris, (front) from Hilsea, who has leukaemia

The group of women walked for 12 hours straight from Southampton General Hospital to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, raising more than £5,000 along the way.

Charlie, from Hilsea, is having treatment for leukaemia but celebrated the end of his chemotherapy with the walk earlier this month.

His mum Marie said she was stunned at how much they raised and how generous people continue to be.

She said: ‘I want to thank everyone for their continued support. We really appreciate everything everyone is doing for us.

‘There were 34 women who completed the 31-mile walk and they all chose to do it and wanted to do it for Charlie.

‘We had a couple of his teachers and other friends and family and it was lovely to see them all.

‘I only expected about 10 people to sign up, so to have more than 30 was amazing.’

Marie decided to organise the walk as she wanted to do a fundraiser which was challenging but also something they could complete.

As previously reported in The News, Charlie was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2014.

Since then, he has been treated at the Piam Brown ward at Southampton General Hospital and at QA Hospital, giving Marie the idea for the walk.

She added: ‘I am so proud of all the women for completing the walk.

‘We did the 31 miles in around 12 hours, which was the plan and I am pleased we all did it. I think it took some of us a few days to recover, but it was worth it.We still have the final donations coming in, but we think we have raised at least £5,000.

‘It was quite emotional when we got to the end because we had picked Charlie up on the way through and he walked with us. Reaching QA in the evening was an amazing feeling.’

At the end of the walk, Marie and Charlie presented the paediatrics ward at QA with a range of toys and activities that had been donated by businesses and other people.

The amount donated filled an entire hospital bed.

The money was raised for Charlie’s charity Kicking Cancer for Charlie, which raises money for other poorly children.

For more information or to follow Charlie’s journey, visit facebook.com/KickingCancerForCharlie2016.