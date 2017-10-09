Waterlooville dad with drink and drug problems took his own life

A TROUBLED dad took his life after a long battle against mental health issues.

Anthony Bessey was found hanged on July 11 in a small copse in Waterlooville following an extensive search by police and volunteers.

But an inquest into the 28-year-old’s death revealed he had been plagued by mental health issues and had attempted to take his own life in September of last year.

During the hearing at Winchester Coroner’s Court, a letter from the Waterlooville man’s GP, Dr Roderick Bowerman, was read out.

In it, the doctor said the groundsman, of Beresford Close, had suffered episodes of self-harm dating back to 2004 and had problems with drink and drug use.

But Dr Bowerman said Mr Bessey seemed intent on beating his demons in his last visit to the surgery.

‘His last contact with the surgery was on the 30th of May, 2017, when I saw him and he came to discuss his desire to overcome his alcohol problems,’ Dr Bowerman wrote.

‘He reported spending £400 each weekend on alcohol, cocaine and speed. He had lost three jobs in recent weeks as a groundworker.

‘He said he had been thinking of self-harm and that he hadn’t been honest with the liaison psychiatrist at the time of his previous attempt to hang himself last year as he did not want to be sectioned.

‘He said he wanted to improve his life because his mother was suffering with carcinoma – with breast cancer.’

Mr Bessey disappeared on Sunday, July 9, after having bought four cans of beer in the afternoon.

The inquest heard that on this day he had contacted friends and family who said he was feeling ‘very low’, sending them pictures and text messages with one saying: ‘Tell mum I’m scared and sorry’.

DC Megan Edwards said the last person he called was his mother, Anna Bessey, at about 5.30pm after having spoken to his girlfriend Georgia Norman minutes earlier.

Soon after he was reported missing, with his body being found on July 11 in a wooded area near the Redrow housing estate, off London Road.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Bessey was more than three times the drink-drive limit and had traces of cocaine in his system.

But pathologist Dr Hayley Burnley said the cause of death was hanging.

DC Edwards added there was no evidence of foul play.

Assistant coroner Sarah Whitby recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying all the evidence pointed towards Mr Bessey deliberately taking his life.

Speaking to Mr Bessey’s upset family, she said: ‘I am very, very sad for your loss.

‘For a family to have to deal with this is extremely difficult.’

n The Samaritans provides help for those feeling suicidal. For support, call 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org