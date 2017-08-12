Search

Winners of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery

THE winners of this week’s Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery have been drawn.

The £500 prize was won by Mrs J Hopkins in Hedge End while Ms A Coveney in Southampton won £150.

Mrs W Macdonald in Guildford won £100.