Zumba class and council turn yellow for cystic fibrosis

IT was yellow all round as part of an awareness campaign for cystic fibrosis.

Yesterday people were encouraged to dress up for Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Week.

Sue Kruk of the CF Trust (left) with Mayor of Havant Cllr Elaine Shimbart and her consort, Gerald Shimbart Picture: Sarah Standing (170830-4045)

Members of a Zumba gold class on Hayling Island sported the colour, with money from the class being donated to charity the CF Trust.

Instructor Clare Gosling said: ‘One of my friends has two children with cystic fibrosis so it is a condition I’m aware of.

‘I know how hard it can be for the people who have it and their families.

‘When I found out people were wearing yellow on Friday, I decided to make it part of my class.

‘Everyone really made a good effort to show their support.’

As previously reported in The News, as well as raising awareness for the condition the CF Trust is also campaigning for a drug which helps patients with cystic fibrosis to be available on the NHS.

Currently, patients cannot access it after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) deemed it too expensive.

Sue Kruk, secretary of the Portsmouth and Isle of Wight branch of the CF Trust, said: ‘It’s great to have so many people supporting the awareness week.

‘Often, cystic fibrosis can cause people to feel alone and distant so to have this support is brilliant.’

Staff at Havant Borough Council also dressed in yellow.

Mayor of Havant Cllr Elaine Shimbart organised it after meeting Sue several years ago. She said: ‘The CF Trust is a very good thing to support. The condition has a devastating effect on families.

‘I’m proud of the staff who wore yellow and donated money.’