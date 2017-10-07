HMS Collingwood staff triumph in first attempt at Britain in Bloom

STAFF at HMS Collingwood are celebrating a successful inaugural entry into the Britain in Bloom competition.

The naval base in Fareham entered the competition for the first time this year, winning one gold and one silver medal.

Environment and energy manager at the base Mark Powell led the judges around the base, where they were apparently impressed by the spring bulbs planted along the frontage with Newgate Lane, as well as areas in the base that have been adopted by the employees.

With the thousands of bulbs planted along the frontage, donations came from local branches of Homebase and The Range and local businesses John Ridley Construction and St Margaret’s Nurseries in Titchfield added tools and plants to the project.

The judges subsequently awarded the base a silver medal for the South East in Bloom and gold for Fareham in Bloom.

Mark Powell said: ‘I am delighted with this because it gives some recognition of the efforts of quite a few people. From a local perspective, what we’re giving back is tremendous and I think everyone recognises that.

‘People do care about the environment but they have to be inspired by something like this.’

Future plans for the team include planting more bulbs further along Newgate Lane and the seeding of two meadow areas.

Red, white and blue cornflowers will hopefully extend the floral displays for employees and the wider public alike.