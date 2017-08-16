House fire starts near community centre

Have your say

A FIRE has broken out in the heart of Lee-on-the-Solent.

Fire crews from Gosport and Fareham were called out at 7.45am to a house fire in Osprey Gardens, after a kitchen fire started in a home.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘It looks like the fire spread to both the ground floor and the first floor.

‘From what we know, the fire is still ongoing.’

It is unknown if there are any casualties from the blaze.