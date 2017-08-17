INTERNATIONAL: Van crashes into pedestrians in Barcelona tourist area in ‘terrorist attack’

Have your say

Several people have been injured after a van crashed on a pavement in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, authorities have said.

Police in Spain have said several people have been injured in a ‘massive crash’.

Picture: Pawi Lerma/PA Wire

They added they are treating the incident as a ‘terrorist attack’.

There are also reports of two armed men entering a bar in the popular tourist city.

Witnesses reported gunshots and seeing people running away and screaming after the crash in the Las Ramblas area.

The El Pais newspaper reported that one person had died and 20 injured and that attackers were holed up in a bar.

Emergency services have urged people to stay away from the area around Placa Catalunya.

The vehicle hit pedestrians in Las Ramblas, a busy tree-lined promenade in the centre of the city, the Ministry of the Interior said.

The street is one of the most well-known and popular parts of the city, visited by tourists and locals alike.

Images posted on social media appear to show people being tended to as they lay on the street.

The driver of the van is reported to have fled on foot and Spanish authorities have warned people to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing people running away and screaming after the incident happened.

Aamer Anwar was walking down Las Ramblas at the time, which he said was ‘jam-packed’ with tourists.

He told Sky News: ‘All of a sudden, I just sort of heard a crashing noise and the whole street just started to run, screaming. I saw a woman right next to me screaming for her kids.

‘Police were very, very quickly there, police officers with guns, batons, everywhere. Then the whole street started getting pushed back.’