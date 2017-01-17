Investigation into Fareham fly tip to be launched

AN investigation will be launched after rubbish was left at the side of a rural road.

Various items including a TV, tyres and a sofa were abandoned on the side of Trampers Lane, in North Boarhunt, yesterday afternoon, along with a van.

Although it is unclear whether the van tipped over or the mess was purposely left there, Councillor Frank Pearson, portfolio holder for environment, health and wellbeing at Winchester City Council, insisted a full investigation will be launched.

Cllr Pearson said: ‘We operate a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to fly-tipping.

‘We are very proactive and have a very good team and we always prosecute when we can.

‘But people need to realise it is expensive to move things when they are dumped. The painful reality is that the community has to pay with their council tax.’

Dave Johnson, of Trampers Lane, said he heard about the scene mid-morning before he seen it for himself.

Mr Johnson said: ‘It is a pointless thing to do.

‘All they have got to do is go to the tip.

‘It happens quite a lot around here.’

Roger Young, 67, said: ‘Charging at the tips is going to make a difference.

‘People are already using their own transport to take stuff to the tip, as well as their own petrol.

‘And when you get there, they want you to pay.

‘People are going to take the easy option and fly-tip.’

But one resident, who asked not to be named, believed the van nearby fell on its side on the tricky corner.

She said: ‘I think the person may have gone over on its side.

‘The bend is quite tight there and people can underestimate it – my dad has gone over there before.

‘Fly-tipping is an issue in this area. There are a lot of incidents that take place on Southwick Road.’