Learn the tricks of the trade at acting workshop

BUDDING young actors are being given the chance to spend their summer holiday learning the tricks of the theatre trade.

Acting UP, which provides fun and affordable drama classes in Fareham and the surrounding area, is running a week-long drama workshop to inspire the imaginations and help develop the confidence of children aged between five and 14.

Nicole Greatrex, from Acting UP, said: ‘The workshop will focus on character mash-up fun, inspiring children to think about their favourite fictional heroes in different contexts.

‘Students will be split into age groups to experiment with acting techniques, and they’ll be given the chance to showcase their new-found skills in a performance for parents on the Friday.’

The workshop runs from Monday, July 31 until Friday, August 4.

Professional drama teacher Rosanna Sloan will be taking the classes at Abshot Community Centre, Kelsey Close, Locks Heath, from 9am to 3pm daily.

The course costs £130 per child. Additional hours are available at extra cost and sibling and early bird discounts are being offered.

During term time, Acting UP also runs hour-long weekly drama classes for youngsters aged four to 11 at the Abshot Community Centre on Mondays from 4pm.

For more information and to book a place, visit actinguphants.co.uk or e-mail info@actinguphants.co.uk.