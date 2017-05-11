Leave the car and walk to school

PEOPLE are being encouraged to leave the car at home and walk their children to school instead next week.

Hampshire County Council is also asking others to join the 94,000 pupils across the county and sign up to Walk to School week.

Just under 400 schools across Hampshire are set to show their support for the national initiative with the aim of the week to get more schoolchildren out of cars and using their feet to get to and from school.

Schools are also working on a number of ‘led walks’ that will see groups of students make the journeys together.

The council says that walking to school teaches children ‘life-long road safety skills’ and how to be more aware of cars and cyclists.

All those who take part will receive a logbook, certificate and stickers. More information is available at livingstreets.org.uk.