LETTER OF THE DAY: Stunned by price of rail ticket

The cheapest rail ticket from Portsmouth to Southampton Airport (23miles) is £10.30 single, £20.60 return.
Is this the most expensive rail journey per mile anyone has come across?
I recently travelled by rail from Portsmouth to Stalybridge (near Manchester) for £59 (advance return).
The fare from Manchester Airport to Glossop, Derbyshire (21miles) is £5.80.
I thought our new rail company (South Western Railways) were going to be more customer-friendly?
A pity that no coach company does the Portsmouth-Southampton Airport trip.
Terry Pearson
Dean Street,
Portsmouth
