LETTER OF THE DAY: Stunned by price of rail ticket

The cheapest rail ticket from Portsmouth to Southampton Airport (23miles) is £10.30 single, £20.60 return.

Is this the most expensive rail journey per mile anyone has come across?

I recently travelled by rail from Portsmouth to Stalybridge (near Manchester) for £59 (advance return).

The fare from Manchester Airport to Glossop, Derbyshire (21miles) is £5.80.

I thought our new rail company (South Western Railways) were going to be more customer-friendly?

A pity that no coach company does the Portsmouth-Southampton Airport trip.

Terry Pearson

Dean Street,

Portsmouth