Morning weather and travel

RAIN could be on its way to Portsmouth this morning with cloudy skies later today.

Temperatures will reach around 16C with rain expected from 9am. It is due to clear by mid-morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day.

Travel:

M27 – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham - No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

Train services - No reported delays

Ferries: Brittany Ferries sailing from Portsmouth to Bilbao that should leave at 11.45am will now depart at 4.15pm. Latest check in is 1.30pm.