Morning weather and travel

RAIN could be on its way to Portsmouth this morning with cloudy skies later today.
Temperatures will reach around 16C with rain expected from 9am. It is due to clear by mid-morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day.
Travel:
M27 – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham - No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
Train services - No reported delays
Ferries: Brittany Ferries sailing from Portsmouth to Bilbao that should leave at 11.45am will now depart at 4.15pm. Latest check in is 1.30pm.