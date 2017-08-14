Morning weather and travel: dry and cloudy

Have your say

IT IS a dry and cloudy start for Portsmouth and its surrounding areas today.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 20C with some outbreaks of sunshine around 11am.

But despite temperatures remaining warm, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain around 5pm.

Travel

M27 – Delays coming off eastbound sliproad for Cosham because of a broken down car blocking a lane at traffic lights next to the Marriott Hotel.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – A crash on the hatching marks next to the hard shoulder near the M275 is causing delays of around 30 minutes back to the A3M Havant junction.

M275 – Delays coming off northbound sliproad for Cosham because of a broken down car blocking a lane at traffic lights next to the Marriott Hotel

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – Delays, alterations and cancellations to services to/from London Waterloo due to planned engineering works

Bus services – No reported delays

Wightlink – The 7.40am service from Portsmouth Harbour is cancelled due to a mechanical issue.