National: Government calls in experts to examine EU Migrants’ role in the UK

Experts will be called in to launch a major assessment of migration from the European Union as the Government steps up its efforts to devise a post-Brexit immigration system.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will commission the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to carry out a detailed analysis of the role of EU nationals in the UK economy and society.

Writing in the Financial Times, Ms Rudd said any new post-Brexit immigration system must work in everyone’s interest.

She said: ‘Put simply, the UK must remain a hub for international talent. We must keep attracting the brightest and best migrants from around the world.

‘I want to reassure all those who have outlined their views ... that the Government is listening and that we share their desire to continue to welcome those who help make the UK such a prosperous place to live.’

The in-depth study will focus on patterns of migration from Europe, considering factors including regional distribution, skill levels and seasonal workers.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was not aware of the new report but believed in ‘the value of immigration and the value of having an open approach to it.’

He added: I think there are things we could do to reduce some aspects of immigration whilst keeping a posture that is open and attractive to talent.’

The committee will be asked to report back by September next year - seven months before the scheduled date for Britain’s formal departure in March 2019.