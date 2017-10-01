NATIONAL: Theresa May hopes to target young voters

PRIME minister Theresa May is targeting young voters with a tuition fee freeze and a £10bn boost for first time buyers, as she tries to stop Tory tensions over Brexit dominating the party’s conference.

The move came as Brexit back-biting threatened to engulf the gathering after another incendiary intervention by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who laid down a raft of red lines for EU withdrawal.

Attempting to shift the focus from Brexit to a good news domestic agenda, Mrs May announced that tuition fees will be frozen at the current £9,250 level until 2019, rather than increase with inflation by £250.

The amount graduates can earn before making repayments will also rise from £21,000 to £25,000 under the plans.