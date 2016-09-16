New date set for pre-inquest hearing into air crash tragedy

A NEW date for the pre-inquest review into the 11 deaths following the Shoreham air crash has been set.

The second pre-inquest review is an administrative hearing and will be held at Parkside in Horsham on Monday, November 21.

Eleven people died when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 last year.

The review hearing was meant to take place on Monday next week, but West Sussex coroner Penelope Schofield decided to postpone it so the Air Accident Investigation Branch final report would be published.

No evidence will be heard at the pre-inquest review.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said the coroner hopes to be in a position to set a date for the inquests at the pre-inquest review.

The 11 who died in the air crash were:

n Richard Jonathan Smith, 26, of Hove, a former bicycle shop owner from Cosham

n Maurice Rex Abrahams, 76, of Brighton

n Dylan Archer, 42, of Brighton

n Anthony David Brightwell, 53, of Hove

n Matthew Grimstone, 23, of Brighton

n Matthew Wesley Jones, 24, of Littlehampton

n James Graham Mallinson, 72, of Newick

n Daniele Gaetano Polito, 23, of Goring by Sea

n Mark Alexander Reeves, 53, of Seaford

n Jacob Henry Schilt, 23, of Brighton

n Mark James Trussler, 54, of Worthing