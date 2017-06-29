ALAN MAK: Negotiating Brexit in a new parliamentary role

Following his re-election as Havant MP earlier this month, ALAN MAK is preparing for increased involvement in the process of leaving the European Union

Having campaigned across the whole constituency and engaged with thousands of residents, I’m honoured and delighted to be back writing my weekly column in The News as your re-elected local MP.

While the national election result wasn’t what I’d hoped for, we have now formed a new Government in the national interest.

We can now focus on Brexit negotiations and securing the best possible deal for Britain. MPs will be working on a number of new measures that transfer power over our laws, money and borders back to Britain from Brussels.

I’ll be involved in that process as I start my new role as a parliamentary private secretary in the justice department led by Lord Chancellor David Lidington.

My work as your local MP will not be affected and I will still remain active across the whole constituency – but in Westminster I will have a bigger role working with the government as we make new laws.

Much of the focus will be on Brexit, but the Ministry of Justice will also bring in new laws to protect domestic violence survivors, reform our courts, and clamp down on whiplash fraud which causes car insurance premiums to rise.

Away from parliament, it was great to see the maiden voyage of our new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Once she has completed her sea trials her base will be in Portsmouth – a prestigious moment for the Solent region and a massive boost for Havant with local businesses like Lockheed Martin involved in the project.

Now the election is over, I will be continuing work on my next big community events – the Small Business Awards and the Older Persons Information Fair.

There is still time to nominate your favourite café, pub or restaurant, tradesman, or a local business leader or apprentice who has inspired you.

Visit alanmak.org.uk/nominate for more information on the awards.

My next drop-in surgery is tomorrow (June 30) from 9.30-11am at Tesco Extra in Havant. All are welcome to attend, and no appointment is required.