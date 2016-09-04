REVIEW: The Enemy at the Wedgewood Rooms

If you saw steam rising from the streets of Albert Road on Friday night, then it was from the veritable sauna in The Wedgewood Rooms that greeted The Enemy’s farewell tour show.

But this was no wake but a huge celebration with a band on fire and partisan crowd.

Every song a singalong, from the opening ‘Had Enough’ (clearly not) to lead singer Tom Clarke asking the crowd: ‘do you want some ‘Aggro’ (clearly yes) – the band certainly indulge their audience by announcing they will play the whole of the first album in full.

Can you imagine The Clash doing tha – which for some people it felt like?

Cries of ‘Blue Army’ and ‘Play Up Pompey’ from the now delirious crowd greet the inevitable final song ‘ Last Goodbye’.

Needless to say from this ace performance I suggest it won’t be too long to the reunion tour.

PAUL WINDSOR