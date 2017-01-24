TAMARA SIDDIQUI: We’re allowed to be worried about Trump

On the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency, solidarity marches for equality, diversity and protection took place all over the world, including in London.

This followed the many protests that have been staged ever since it was announced the businessman and TV personality would become the 45th President of the United States – a small one even took place outside the Guildhall.

I know the first thought that comes to some people’s minds when they see/hear people in the UK moaning about Trump is, ‘it’s nothing to do with us’, or, ‘you don’t know anything about politics’.

I don’t like that people are made to feel like they shouldn’t be worried, if they are, that Donald Trump is now what many would call the most powerful man in the world.

I’m worried. I have a right to be, and so do the millions of others who feel the same way, because so much good work that has been done over time could now be undone right before our eyes.

As I watched Trump’s inauguration ceremony in the newsroom on Friday, I felt like I was watching a scene from a horror movie set in the future.

Why? Because I can’t actually believe it’s happening. Fundamental rights are at risk, freedom is at stake and our planet is in danger – I don’t need to be a politician to know that. The man who called climate change a myth is now in charge of America.

The man who wants to create a Muslim registry and ban Muslim immigrants from entering the US, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment, who was recorded bragging about groping and trying to have sex with women, who wanted to build a wall on the American-Mexican border, is the President of the United States.

I find it incredibly sad that the same man is against same-sex marriage, and would look to actively support homophobes if congress did, by considering the First Amendment Defense Act.

It would legalise anti-LGBTQ discrimination among employers, businesses, landlords and more, provided they are motivated by religious beliefs.

How did we get here? It’s shocking but I’m glad people are speaking out and taking a stand. It would be criminal to sit by and not say a word – whether or not it is to the dismay of Trump’s supporters.

Whether you agree with some or all of the things he wants to do or not, there’s no denying that his plans will create division and isolation. We are supposed to be moving forwards, not backwards...

