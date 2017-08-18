Panto auditions for young dancers to be held at Kings Theatre

CALLING all theatrical children! Pantomime season is in full swing and the Kings Theatre in Southsea is calling for children who love dancing to audition for it upcoming production of the panto Snow White.

The auditions are aimed at children aged seven and above who enjoy dancing.

On September 10 the theatre will be open for auditions. Interested parties do not need to register, simply turn up and shake your stuff!

Candidates who attend the audition will be taught a short dance routine which they will then perform in groups.

The theatre suggests that you wear comfortable shoes and suitable clothes on the day.

Successful candidates will need to make sure that they are available to attend every rehearsal for the show.

Rehearsals begin on November 22 and will take place mainly after school and on weekends.

The event is a competitive dance audition, so successful dancers will be chosen to perform in the pantomime and positions are unpaid.

From 9.30am boys and girls aged seven and over and with a maximum height of 4’10 are invited to audition as babes.

From 2.30pm onwards senior boys and girls with a minimum height of 5’2 are invited to audition.

The auditions are a great opportunity for children looking to break into the pantomime scene, make friends and have fun.

Being a part of the Kings pantomime offers youngsters a great opportunity as they will get the chance to work with both professional and amateur actors.

They will also get to see what happens behind the scenes and be a part of a very exciting production.

The Snow White pantomime, which has been performed at the Kings Theatre for decades, will run for four weeks this Christmas -time.

The show will include pantomime fun with Snow White herself, her charming Prince, the Wicked Queen, seven dependable dwarfs, lavish sets, wonderful costumes, jokes and jeers and a surprise or two.